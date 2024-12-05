Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,687 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.56% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $113,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,294,229.36. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

