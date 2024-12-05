Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.63% of QCR worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This trade represents a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

