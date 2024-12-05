Fmr LLC Has $108.90 Million Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130,704 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Warby Parker worth $108,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 610.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $5,183,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Warby Parker Stock Up 3.7 %

WRBY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 over the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

