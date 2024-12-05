Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 136 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

WEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $183.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.99.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

