Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.63%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.