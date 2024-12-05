MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.