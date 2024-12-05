Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,993 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

