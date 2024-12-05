Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

