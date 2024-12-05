Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,482,000 after acquiring an additional 177,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,421,000 after acquiring an additional 269,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after purchasing an additional 777,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $2,414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,777.60. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,528 shares of company stock worth $8,400,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

