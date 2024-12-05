MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 62,229 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

