MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 308.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rayonier by 148.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The trade was a 19.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

Rayonier declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

