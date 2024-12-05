MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 33.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. This trade represents a 26.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

