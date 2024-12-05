MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.77. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

