MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after buying an additional 481,267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,066,000 after buying an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

