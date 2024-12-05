MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

