MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 235,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

