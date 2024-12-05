MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNW opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.