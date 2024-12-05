MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,228,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 254,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AM opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

