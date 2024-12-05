MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 97,653 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,172,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 111,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SLG opened at $74.39 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

