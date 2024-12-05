Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of Cass Information Systems worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 305,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

