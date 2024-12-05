MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $155.75 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

