MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Matson by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $877,393.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,086.72. This represents a 14.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $934,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,043,710.36. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,513,455. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

