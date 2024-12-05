MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3,683.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 274,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 267,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LKQ by 165.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $39.48 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

