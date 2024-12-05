DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $19.46 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

