MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Itron worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 46.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

