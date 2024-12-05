Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $265.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.09 and a 52 week high of $277.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

