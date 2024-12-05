MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.36 and a 1 year high of $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average is $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.