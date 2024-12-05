MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 930.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after buying an additional 610,388 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $176.88 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 838,722 shares of company stock valued at $136,732,309. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

