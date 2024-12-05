Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,839,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -9.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

