Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

