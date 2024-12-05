Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $325,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ORIX were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Stock Down 2.4 %

ORIX stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

