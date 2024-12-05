MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Visteon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $131.70.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

