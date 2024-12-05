MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 565,263 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

