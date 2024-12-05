Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

