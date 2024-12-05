Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,049 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,951,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 468,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.