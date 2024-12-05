Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

