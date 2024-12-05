The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

