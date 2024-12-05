Overbrook Management Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 961,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,524,000 after purchasing an additional 185,116 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,365,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 499,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 83,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.25 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.