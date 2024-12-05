The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 27.0% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.