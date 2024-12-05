Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $293,232. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.53 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

