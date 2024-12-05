The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 582 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

CZR stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

