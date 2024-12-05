Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,905. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

