The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI opened at $185.22 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.17 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

