STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STAG Industrial by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 128,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

