Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.08. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

