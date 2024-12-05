Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

NYSE FMX opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $143.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

