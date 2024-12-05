The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $346.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.02 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.