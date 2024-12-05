Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 788,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $167.52 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,869.50. This trade represents a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,546.10. The trade was a 34.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $5,143,375. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.