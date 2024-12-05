Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Position Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NSSC opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.