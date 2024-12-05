KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after buying an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,624,000 after purchasing an additional 353,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

